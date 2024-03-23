Barracuda Cool After Hot Start, Fall 3-1 to Roadrunners
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (19-30-9-2) scored 48 seconds into the first period on Saturday afternoon, but failed to score again, and would ultimately fall, 3-1, to the Tucson Roadrunners (36-20-3-2) at Tech CU Arena.
On his team's third shot of the period, Brandon Coe (10) banked in a Danil Gushchin feed off the post and in to open the scoring at the 48-second mark. The goal was the Barracuda's quickest this season. After that point, San Jose and Tucson would combine for 27 shots but both Magnus Chrona and Matt Villalta were sharp, making multiple high-danger saves to keep a 1-0 San Jose lead after one.
In the second, the Barracuda began the period by outshooting Tucson 9-0 and had multiple power plays, including a five-on-three for over a minute, but failed to solve Villalta on 15 shots in the period. With 24 seconds left in the frame, Jan Jenik found Josh Doan (26) on the far side, while on the power play, and Doan ripped in his 10th power-play goal of the year to tie it at 1-1.
In the third, Colin Theisen (6) received a drop pass and ripped the go-ahead goal over the glove of Chrona, giving the Roadrunners its first lead. The Roadrunners sealed the win with an empty netter from Vladislav Kolyachonok (8).
The Barracuda continue their four-game home stand on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.) with the second game of a back-to-back with the Roadrunners. Sunday is the Cuda's final Pucks and Paws game of the year. For more information about tickets for you and your four-legged friend, go to sjbarracuda.com.
