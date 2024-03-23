Ads Earn Shoot-Out Win Over Henderson
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and then turned aside all three Henderson shoot-out attempts to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 shoot-out win on Saturday night against Silver Knights.
The win snapped a brief two-game losing skid for Milwaukee and improved their record to 39-19-1 on the season, good for 79 points and first place in the Central Division. They are six points up on the Grand Rapids Griffins with 13 games to go in the regular season.
The win for Askarov was his 23rd on the season and his second shoot-out victory of the year.
After a scoreless first period, the Silver Knights took a 1-0 lead when Grigori Denisenko scored his 17th goal of the season just 52 seconds into the second. It was the first goal they had scored against the Ads this season in over 140 minutes of play.
The Admirals would tie the score with less than 10 minutes to play in game on Phil Tomasino's seventh goal of the season. The play started when the newest Admiral, Ozzy Wiesblatt sent a pass from the slot to a streaking Tomasino and his shot from in tight deflected off a Knights defender and into the goal.
That was the end of the scoring for the rest of regulation and overtime.
In the shoot-out Wade Allison was the lone player on either team to score as he lifted a forehand over the shoulder of Henderson goalie Jini Patera as the second Milwaukee shooter. From there Askarov handled things for the Ads, turning aside Jakub Brabenec and then Denisenko to secure the win.
The Ads and Silver Knights get right back at it on Sunday afternoon when they finish off their season series at 3 pm from Panther Arena.
