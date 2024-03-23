Gulls Downed, 4-2, by Stars

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Texas Stars Friday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record now stands at 22-28-8-0.

Andrew Agozzino moved his point streak to five games with his 17th goal of the season. He has tallied 3-3=6 points in that span.

Nathan Gaucher netted his eighth goal of the season, giving him back-to-back games with a goal.

Chase De Leo picked up two assists, giving him five helpers in his last four games (2-5=7) and 25 overall. De Leo is now six points shy (67-109=176) of surpassing Sam Carrick (86-95=181) for most points in Gulls AHL history.

Trevor Carrick recorded a point for the third straight game with an assist, his 29th of the season. He now ranks second among Gulls skaters in assists.

Judd Caulfield also earned an assist, his 10th of the season.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 29-of-32 shots.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Judd Caulfield

On how it felt to get back from injury:

It was great to get back out there. It's been a while since I played a game, but the training staff did an unbelievable job while I was injured. Just treating me right and making sure I was ready for the games when I came. The coaches, when I had ice sessions with them, they were making sure I was staying in shape and touching up the skill work. It was great to jump out there into the game.

On jumping in with Chase De Leo and Glenn Gawdin in his first game back:

It's always easy jumping in and playing with those guys. De Leo and Gawdin are great players, so they make my job pretty easy, just get the puck to them and let them do their things. It was fun playing with those guys again.

On Texas' late goal:

I thought we played overall a pretty good game, but they had a couple power play goals, so we've got to maybe take a few less penalties next time. I think we took five or six there, and that's one thing, just kind of stay out of the box, don't let them have those opportunities. They have some good players with some high-end skill, and they were able to find the back of the net at the end of the game and that was the difference.

On how Texas kept them from capitalizing on scoring chances:

It's always a war zone in front of the net. Credit to them, they did a good job, just taking away our sticks and bodies, so we've just got to be a little bit tougher in front there and work on it in practice tomorrow. On the defensive side of it, just making sure they can't get a whack on it, so they did a great job with that tonight and we'll have to learn from that and use it as momentum going forward.

On facing Calgary on Sunday:

We had success against them up there, so we definitely know what we've got to do, but we can't take them lightly. They're a really good team, some high-end players, so we can't take them lightly. Just got to stick to our Gulls hockey and get ready for the game tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Texas:

If we're measuring based on growth, that was certainly a better effort than we put forth in San Jose and it was the response that we were looking for, from a detail perspective, from an effort perspective. I thought we had a lot of really great moments in this game. I loved our start. I thought we had a lot of zone time. Game got away from us maybe a touch in the second, but our third period we had great looks, great push. Unfortunately, they sneak one through at the end, but there's a lot to feel good about in this game.

On capitalizing on scoring chances:

The offense was there, except for on the scoreboard. I think that being able to find a way to convert on some chances is something you leave the game curious about. Can we create a couple more? Can we get a little bit more inside with our free hands to be able to bang home some rebounds? Those are the thoughts that come to mind. You mentioned (Gulls forward Chase De Leo), for me, there's so many guys that played well today. It was the kind of response that we wanted. The result didn't follow this one, and so you stay curious about how to get better.

On getting Judd Caulfield and Drew Helleson back from injury:

It's not easy to miss time, and jump right in, especially against a team like Texas. Big credit to our medical staff and training staff for getting those guys ready to go, because they came out guns blazing. Thought Drew and Judd both had very strong games and to be able to perform like that after a break, commend those guys for sure.

On preparing to face Calgary on Sunday:

Our big thought is we've got an opportunity to practice tomorrow, let's use the day, let's get a little better. I think our practice tomorrow is going to be based around getting scoring looks and getting guys some touches in and around the net, working on a little bit of our offensive zone play and rush opportunities, so we can converge on some of these chances that we're getting. There's so much better structural play from us in this game, keep and build on that, just keep staying curious about how we can get on the board a couple more times.

