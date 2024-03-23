Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (22-33-3-2; 49 pts.) vs. Chicago Wolves (21-30-4-4; 50 pts.)

Iowa and Chicago meet in the second game of a weekend set at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Blackout ALS Night presented by CDS Global. The Wild will wear specialty jerseys and hold a postgame auction benefitting ALS Association Iowa. The first 1,500 fans will receive a triple patch hat giveaway presented by ALS Association Iowa and KXnO.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-51-8-3 (17-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-24-5-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa took a 2-1 shootout win over Chicago at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday... Simon Johansson scored Iowa's regulation goal at 19:40 of the first period... Sammy Walker converted for the Wild in the first round of the shootout... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 23-of-24 shots and stopped all three Wolves shootout attempts

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

SEASON SERIES: Iowa is 5-0-1-0 against Chicago this season... The Wild had never won more than four games against the Wolves in a single season entering 2023=24... Five of the six games have been decided by one goal... Three of Gavin Hain's six points (4-2=6) have come against Chicago (2-1=3)

ON THE KILL: Iowa ended a three-game stretch in which the Wolves had scored a power play goal against the Wild on Friday... Chicago has had four or more power play chances in five of six meetings

GOING FOR THREE: Iowa is seeking its fourth three-game win streak of the season... The Wild previously won three in a row from Nov. 5 - 11, Dec. 1 - 5, and Feb. 3 - 10

CLOSING OUT STRONG: Chicago has scored just two goals in the third period against Iowa this season

GOALTENDING MATCHUP

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had started all six games against Chicago this season

Wallstedt is 5-0-1 across those five contests

Wallstedt has allowed nine goals for a 1.61 GAA and a 0.943 SAV%

Keith Kinkaid owns a 1-2-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and a 0.886 SAV% against the Wild this season

Adam Scheel is 0-1-2 in three games with a 2.22 GAA and a 0.913 SAV% against Iowa

ON THE FLY

Gavin Hain has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) for the first time in his AHL career

Hain and Sammy Walker are the only two active Wild skaters to score twice again the Wolves this season

Jesper Wallstedt has held opponents to fewer than three goals in each of his last six starts

Iowa has played 11 games in a row in which neither team scored a shorthanded goal

Chicago enters Saturday's game on a five-game winless skid (0-2-1-2)

Iowa has held Chicago forward Nate Sucese scoreless in consecutive games following a four-game point streak (5-1=6)

