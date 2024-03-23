Cleveland Blanked 5-0 by Hershey

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 5-0 on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-21-3-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Hershey's Matt Strome recorded a late goal at 19:35 of the middle frame putting Cleveland behind 1-0 heading ino the final intermission. The Bears scored four goals in the third period from Ethen Frank on the power play at 9:35, Alex Limoges on the man advantage at 10:10, Joe Snively at 12:23 and Limoges again on the power play at 18:15 bringing the final score to 5-0.

Cleveland's Malcolm Subban made 23 saves in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 HER 0 1 4 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 20 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf HER 28 3/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Subban L 23 5 11-16-4 HER Shepard W 20 0 23-3-3 Cleveland Record: 35-21-3-3, 2nd North Division Hershey Record: 46-11-0-5, 1st Atlantic Division

