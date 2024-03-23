Skoog's OT Winner Beats Bruins 3-2

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







It took a little longer than 60 minutes, but the Checkers marched into Providence and took home a huge 3-2 victory over the Bruins Saturday night.

The overtime featured lots of pressure and plenty of chances for the Checkers, but nothing was beating the hot hand of Bruins netminder Brandon Bussi early. As the extra frame neared two minutes elapsed, Rasmus Asplund swung into the offensive zone and dropped a pass to Wilmer Skoog, who gravitated to the middle of the ice and unleashed a quick shot from the slot that found the back of the net and put an end to the contest.

The Checkers pumped an abundance of rubber on net throughout the night, outshooting the home team 48-26, but there were only two breakthroughs for the visitors in regulation.

The first was an opening tally from Zac Dalpe as the captain finished off an odd man rush dish from Patrick Giles. The other was early in the third period when - after the Bruins rattled off a pair of power-play strikes in the middle frame to claim the lead - Casey Fitzgerald collected a cross-ice pass from Mackie Samoskevich and roofed it to bring the score even once more and ultimately force overtime.

Magnus Hellberg was a solid force between the pipes for Charlotte, finishing the night with 24 stops and coming up with multiple clutch denials to keep the Checkers on track for two standings points.

NOTES

The Checkers have won three straight road games and seven of their last eight away from home ... That was Skoog's first career overtime-winning goal and his second game-winning goal ... Fitzgerald's goal was his first of the season ... The Checkers have allowed three power-play goals in two of their last three games ... Asplund has seven assists in his last seven games ... This was Charlotte's first win over Providence this season - the Checkers finished the series with a 1-3-0-0 record ... Hellberg's 24 saves are his most in a Checkers sweater this season ... The 48 shots on goal are the most by the Checkers this season ... Asplund recorded his 100th pro point with the assist on the OT winner ... Skyler Brind'Amour, Brenden Perlini, Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

