Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds are postseason bound! The Coachella Valley Firebirds earned a point on Friday night as they fell to the Bakersfield Condors in a shootout by final score of 4-3. Tucker Robertson, Cameron Hughes, and Luke Henman each scored as the Firebirds clinched their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season. Coachella Valley officially earned their spot in the postseason after San Diego fell in regulation to the Texas Stars, 4-2.

The Condors took a 2-0 lead in the game's opening period. Lane Pederson and Raphael Lavoie combined to put Bakersfield up by a pair in the first and Coachella Valley had to look for a response in the second.

Halfway through period two, Andrew Poturalski moved the puck across the crease to Tucker Robertson. Robertson's shot was saved initially by Olivier Rodrigue, but the puck snuck through the Condor's netminder and into the back of the net. The goal was Robertson's fifth of the season and the second assist was awarded to Jacob Melanson at 9:34.

32 seconds after a Firebirds' powerplay came to an end, Cameron Hughes stormed into the offensive zone down the right wing. Hughes faked the pass across to Devin Shore and roofed it top shelf over Rodrigue to tie the game with 36 seconds left in the period. John Hayden and Mitch Reinke earned the helpers on Hughes' 20th of the season.

Luke Henman gave Coachella Valley their first lead of the game halfway through the third period. Logan Morrison set up Henman from behind the goal line for his fifth of the season. 17 seconds later, the Firebirds drew a penalty. As goalie Ales Stezka was making his way off the ice for the extra skater, the puck was spun around in the Coachella Valley offensive zone and rolled all the way into the empty net. Alex Peters was credited with the rare game-tying, empty-net, own-goal.

After a goalless overtime, the Firebirds were blanked on all five shootout attempts and fell 1-0 in the shootout to the Condors.

The shootout loss moves Coachella Valley's record to 37-13-5-4 but gives them points in 22 of their last 23 games. The Firebirds finished 0-for-3 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

The Firebirds outshot the Condors 37-35. The earned point also extends the Firebirds' lead in the Pacific Division standings to seven points and extends their lead in the Western Conference to six.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Firebirds return home to face the Texas Stars tomorrow, Saturday, March 23rd for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casino. The first 6,500 fans in attendance will receive a Military-themed Firebirds bucket hat. Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

TICKET UPGRADE

Looking to enhance your experience for a Firebirds game? Upgrade any ticket for access to The Compound, the newest VIP space at Acrisure Arena offering fans access to a stunning outdoor space featuring private bar, food, exclusive Firebirds merchandise options, covered seating, firepits along with access to a variety of backyard games from putt-putt and pickleball to cornhole and bocce ball and more! Upgrade options are available at the game or online at Ticketmaster.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Season Tickets Memberships for 2024-25 are also on sale! For more information on ticket options, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with season tickets on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, season ticket members will have access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.