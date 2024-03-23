Wranglers Fall to Reign in OT

The Wranglers fell 2-1 in overtime to the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Friday night.

Ben Jones scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season, while Cole Schwindt and Jakob Pelletier added assists.

Oscar Dansk (10-9-3-0) put forth a solid effort between the pipes, turning aside 29 of 31 shots he faced.

The first period was scoreless throughout, with the Wranglers killing off two penalties in the opening frame.

However, play started to open up in the second period as the pace intensified, and the Wranglers capitalized.

On a powerplay at the 4:28 mark of the frame, Pelletier cycled the puck down to Schwindt, who sent a pass cross-crease to a waiting Jones, who tapped the puck past Reign netminder Erik Portillo to give Calgary the lead.

1-0 after 40 minutes.

The Reign would tie the game at the 7:02 mark of the third period.

After sustained pressure in the Wranglers' end, Brandt Clarke sent a tape-to-tape saucer pass across to Tyler Madden, who one-timed a shot past Dansk.

1-1.

The score was even at the end of regulation, with shots tied 29-29, and the game headed to overtime.

3:30 into the extra frame, Akil Thomas skated into the Wranglers' zone with a burst of speed and pulled off a highlight reel spin-o-rama around a defender, roofing a backhand shot to win it for the Reign.

