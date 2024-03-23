Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cleveland from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Bjorgvik-Holm appeared in two games for Cleveland this season and added 4-27-31 in with 34 penalty minutes in 49 appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'4", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 21, supplied 1-6-7 with 14 penalty minutes in 43 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-21, and 2022-24. In parts of two ECHL campaigns from 2022-24 with the Kalamzoo Wings and Cincinnati, Bjorgvik-Holm contributed 5-30-35 with 57 penalty minutes in 68 appearances.

Prior to his professional career, Bjorgvik-Holm notched 5-27-32 with 129 penalty minutes in 111 career appearances for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads spanning the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and also registered an even rating in two games for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2018-19. Internationally, Bjorgvik-Holm represented Norway at the 2020-21 and 2022-23 IIHF World Championships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.