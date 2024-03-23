Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cleveland from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. Bjorgvik-Holm appeared in two games for Cleveland this season and added 4-27-31 in with 34 penalty minutes in 49 appearances for Cincinnati.
A 6'4", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 21, supplied 1-6-7 with 14 penalty minutes in 43 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-21, and 2022-24. In parts of two ECHL campaigns from 2022-24 with the Kalamzoo Wings and Cincinnati, Bjorgvik-Holm contributed 5-30-35 with 57 penalty minutes in 68 appearances.
Prior to his professional career, Bjorgvik-Holm notched 5-27-32 with 129 penalty minutes in 111 career appearances for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads spanning the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and also registered an even rating in two games for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2018-19. Internationally, Bjorgvik-Holm represented Norway at the 2020-21 and 2022-23 IIHF World Championships.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Battle Marlies in Afternoon Affair - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #61: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Wranglers in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Condors Knock off Division Leaders in Round Five of the Shootout - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Downed, 4-2, by Stars - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall to Reign in OT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: IceHogs Ready to Face Griffins and Induct Steve Martinson into Ring of Honor - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Storms Back to Win in San Diego - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves
- Monsters Fall Short in 6-3 Loss to Bears
- Monsters Sign Forward Mitchell Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman David Jiricek from Monsters