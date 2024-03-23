Wolf Pack Battle Marlies in Afternoon Affair

TORONTO, ON - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip this afternoon as they take on the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Marlies. This is Hartford's lone trip to the Coca-Cola Coliseum during the 2023-24 campaign.

Kieffer Bellows opened the scoring 13:27 into the hockey game on December 17th, giving the Marlies an edge of 1-0 heading into the first intermission. A pretty passing play would see Nick Abruzzese make it 2-0 for the Marlies just 5:29 into the middle stanza.

The Wolf Pack refused to go quietly at home, however. Matt Rempe gave the team a jolt at 10:02 when he potted his fourth goal of the season to make it a 2-1 game. Just 28 seconds later, at 10:40, Alex Belzile would strike to tie the contest 2-2.

Adam Edström found twine for the eighth time in his rookie North American season at 17:50, flipping the script and giving Hartford a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

Like the Wolf Pack earlier in the tilt, the Marlies had a response of their own to even the hockey game. Zach Solow fired home his second goal of the season at 5:11 of the final period, tying the game 3-3 and forcing an eventual overtime period.

The Wolf Pack got an early look in overtime but were stoned by netminder Keith Petruzzelli. The Marlies quickly countered up the ice with numbers, with Abruzzese leading the charge. Abruzzese fed Topi Niemelä, who buried the game-winning goal 54 seconds into overtime.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their sixth consecutive game on Wednesday night, falling 6-5 at the Blue Cross Arena to the Rochester Americans.

Riley Nash scored just eleven seconds into the game, while Ryder Korczak had the Wolf Pack up 2-0 at the 2:26 mark. Despite Hartford's torrid start, the Pack were unable to maintain their lead. Tyson Kozak took advantage of a turnover at 19:20 of the first period, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

Brennan Othmann restored the two-goal lead at 4:21 of the second period, taking a centering pass from Nikolas Brouillard and beating Dustin Tokarski to make it 3-1. 62 seconds later, it was a one-goal game again when Isak Rosén blasted home a one-timer from the right-wing circle 16 seconds into the Americans' second powerplay of the night.

Ethan Prow tied the game at 11:32, backhanding home a rebound for his third goal of the season. Less than three minutes later, at 14:18, Brett Murray fired a shot by the left arm of Dylan Garand while attacking on a partial breakaway to give Rochester their first lead of the game, 4-3.

Othmann got the Wolf Pack level again 6:06 into the third period, deflecting a Mac Hollowell shot by Tokarski for his second goal of the night. 83 seconds later, Karl Henriksson polished off a centering feed from Nic Petan to put Hartford back in front by a count of 5-4.

The lead lasted a mere 4:44, however, as Jiri Kulich beat Garand with a backhand bid in-close to make it 5-5 at 12:15. Kulich's goal was his third against the Wolf Pack this season and was his third point (1 g, 2 a) of the night.

2:02 after tying it, the Americans took the lead for good at 14:17. Michael Mersch found a rebound and stuffed home his 12th goal of the season to make it 6-5 for the Americans. The goal was Mersch's first game-winner of the season.

Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 23. Belzile (16 g, 28 a) leads the team in points with 44, while Hollowell leads the way in assists with 36.

Marlies Outlook:

The Marlies picked up their third consecutive victory last night, beating the Americans 2-1 in a shootout at the Blue Cross Arena.

Dylan Gambrell opened the scoring 17:56 into the game, potting his 13th goal of the season to give the Marlies a lead they'd hold until the final minutes of the game. Linus Weissbach's eleventh goal of the season came at 17:16 of the third period, tying the game late and forcing an overtime period.

A rather eventful overtime saw the Americans outshoot the Marlies 5-3, but neither side was able to find the back of the net. Each of the first four shooters was denied in the skills competition, setting up a 0-0 score heading to round three.

Abruzzese lit the lamp in the third round for the Marlies, while Dennis Hildeby denied Kulich to give the Marlies the important second point.

Hildeby made 31 saves during regulation and overtime, then denied all three Rochester shooters in the shootout.

Bellows leads the Marlies in goals with 26 on the season. He is one of four Marlies who has scored 20 goals. Veteran forward Joseph Blandisi leads the team in both assists with 29 and points with 52 (23 g, 29 a).

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude their four-game road trip tomorrow afternoon when they visit the Belleville Senators. The puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 1:45 p.m. on AHLTV & Mixlr with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, March 27th, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town for the third time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

