Penguins Shut-Out on Star Wars Night by Comets

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were shut-out by Akira Schmid and the Utica Comets, 3-0, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Skating in its annual Star Wars Night, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (31-22-8-1) was stymied time and time again by Schmid. The Comets' goaltender made 39 saves to keep the Penguins off the board all night, while the team in front of him was opportunistic in its scoring.

A Graeme Clarke wrister on a two-on-one rush beat Ludovic Waeber, giving Utica an early 1-0 lead just 2:08 into the game. The Penguins rebounded strong, controlling play for the rest of the period and firing plenty of rubber at Schmid. The Comets' netminder held strong and finished the period with 14 saves.

Samuel Laberge's breakaway goal put Utica ahead by two 6:46 into the middle frame. Once again, the Penguins turned the tide with mighty pressure, but Schmid never cracked.

A five-on-three power play opened the door for Utica to seize a 3-0 lead. Brian Halonen cranked a one-timer from the slot through Waeber with 3:15 left before the second intermission.

Eager to pull off an epic comeback, the Penguins out-shot the Comets 15-5 in the third period, but nothing found twine. Schmid held down the fort to secure his first shutout of the season.

Waeber stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced in his first start with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins are back in action to complete their three-in-three weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 24, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is also against Lehigh Valley, when they return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza next Saturday, Mar. 30. That bout between the Penguins and Phantoms will commence at 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

