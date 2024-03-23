P-Bruins Topped by Checkers in Overtime
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 45 shots but the Providence Bruins were topped by the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Reilly Walsh and Oskar Steen found the back of the net for Providence, while John Farinacci recorded two assists.
How It Happened
3:58 into the opening frame, Zac Dalpe converted on a 2-on-1 cross-crease pass to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead.
Walsh fired a wrist shot from the point that snuck through traffic and beat the goaltender on the blocker side for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 16:42 remaining in the second period. Farinacci and Fabian Lysell were credited with the assists.
Nearing the end of a power play, Marc McLaughlin dished the puck to Steen in the right circle, where he flicked a shot that snuck through the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 12:39 to play in the second frame. Farinacci received an assist as well.
Cutting to the right post, Casey Fitzgerald caught a feed and fired a wrist shot into the top shelf of the net, tying the game at 2-2 just 2:22 into the third period.
Wilmer Skoog's wrist shot from the slot beat the goaltender 1:47 into the extra frame.
Stats
Walsh has three goals in his last three games.
Lysell is on a five-game point streak with seven total in that span.
Bussi stopped 45 of the 48 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.
The Providence power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, March 24 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
