Comets Freeze Penguins, Win 3-0
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA. - In the middle of three games in three days, the Utica Comets spent Saturday night on the road in Pennsylvania where they battled the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Utica took a single point the previous night while the Penguins fell victim in a loss to another North Division opponent. As the puck dropped, the Comets knew this could be not only a pivotal game in the weekend, but it might playoff implications that reverberate in the coming weeks. While the Comets were outshot during the contest, the team was opportunistic on their scoring chances along with an excellent goaltending by Akira Schmid. Eventually, they skated away with two big points in the standings in a 3-0 victory.
The Comets struck for the first goal of the contest on a two-on-one dash down the ice lead by Graeme Clarke who didn't hesitate to put the puck off the crossbar and into the Penguins goal at 2:08. The goal was Clarke's team leading 23rd goal of the season.
In the second period, it was Sam Laberge who took advantage on a breakaway to score his fifth of the season and extend the Comets lead. His goal came at 6:46 leaving the game at 2-0 for his squad. Brian Halonen blasted a one-timer on a five-on-three goal at 16:45 for his 15th goal of season. The goal was assisted by Xavier Parent and Topias Vilen and it put the Comets up, 3-0.
During the final period of regulation, the Comets held their ground and went onto win the contest without allowing a single goal.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night on the road against Rochester Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. The team will return to the Adirondack Bank Center against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 PM. Great seats still available.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024
- P-Bruins Topped by Checkers in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Dropped by Wild 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Thunderbirds, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Shut-Out on Star Wars Night by Comets - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Rally 3-1 Past San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Cool After Hot Start, Fall 3-1 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Lose 5-1 in Toronto - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Freeze Penguins, Win 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Moose Edge Abbotsford, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Matthew Barbolini - Toronto Marlies
- Canucks Drop Game 1 against the Manitoba Moose, 3-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Battle Marlies in Afternoon Affair - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #61: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Wranglers in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Condors Knock off Division Leaders in Round Five of the Shootout - Bakersfield Condors
- Gulls Downed, 4-2, by Stars - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Fall to Reign in OT - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: IceHogs Ready to Face Griffins and Induct Steve Martinson into Ring of Honor - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Storms Back to Win in San Diego - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.