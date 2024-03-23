Comets Freeze Penguins, Win 3-0

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA. - In the middle of three games in three days, the Utica Comets spent Saturday night on the road in Pennsylvania where they battled the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Utica took a single point the previous night while the Penguins fell victim in a loss to another North Division opponent. As the puck dropped, the Comets knew this could be not only a pivotal game in the weekend, but it might playoff implications that reverberate in the coming weeks. While the Comets were outshot during the contest, the team was opportunistic on their scoring chances along with an excellent goaltending by Akira Schmid. Eventually, they skated away with two big points in the standings in a 3-0 victory.

The Comets struck for the first goal of the contest on a two-on-one dash down the ice lead by Graeme Clarke who didn't hesitate to put the puck off the crossbar and into the Penguins goal at 2:08. The goal was Clarke's team leading 23rd goal of the season.

In the second period, it was Sam Laberge who took advantage on a breakaway to score his fifth of the season and extend the Comets lead. His goal came at 6:46 leaving the game at 2-0 for his squad. Brian Halonen blasted a one-timer on a five-on-three goal at 16:45 for his 15th goal of season. The goal was assisted by Xavier Parent and Topias Vilen and it put the Comets up, 3-0.

During the final period of regulation, the Comets held their ground and went onto win the contest without allowing a single goal.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night on the road against Rochester Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. The team will return to the Adirondack Bank Center against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 PM. Great seats still available.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.