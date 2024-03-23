Condors Knock off Division Leaders in Round Five of the Shootout

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (34-22-4, 72pts) took it to a shootout and won 4-3 over the division-leading Coachella Valley Firebirds (37-13-9, 83pts) on Friday in front of 5,192. Seth Griffith scored in round five of the shootout, the only goal in the skills competition. Olivier Rodrigue stopped all five shots he faced.

Lane Pederson (20th) opened the scoring and Raphael Lavoie (25th) matched his career high to make it 2-0 after one period. Coachella Valley scored twice in the second and took the lead midway through the third. However, on a delayed penalty a centering pass went length of the ice and an own Firebirds goal, credited to Alex Peters, tied the game at 3-3.

With the win, Bakersfield remained a point out of fourth place, behind Ontario, who they play twice in six days starting on Sunday.

UP NEXT: The Condors start a four-game road trip in Ontario on Sunday at 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.