Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Matthew Barbolini
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Matthew Barbolini to a two-year AHL contract beginning in the 2024-25 season. He will be on a professional tryout with the Marlies for the remainder of this season.
Barbolini, 23, recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14assists) in 31 games with Miami University (NCAA) this season, leading the team in all categories. He was also the Hobey Baker Award nominee. In his four seasons with Miami, the 6'2, 205-pound forward has 86 points (36 goals, 50assists) in 125 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Williamsville, NewYork native appeared in 102 games with the Lincoln Stars (USHL), registering 23 goals and 30 assists
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Simon Benoit, Pontus Holmberg, Martin Jones, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.
