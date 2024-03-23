Wolves Dropped by Wild 4-1

March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game road trip by falling to the Wild 4-1 on Saturday night in Iowa.

Nathan Sucese scored for the Wolves but Iowa got two goals from Michael Milne to help hand Chicago its sixth loss in a row. With the win, the Wild leapfrogged the Wolves into sixth place in the Central Division.

Iowa got on the board first when Caedan Bankier found the back of the net late in the opening period.

After a scoreless second, Sucese's goal early in the third evened things at 1-1. The forward skated into the Iowa zone and wired a wrist shot past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to the stick side. Hudson Elynuik and Max Comtois earned assists on Sucese's 21st goal of the season.

The Wild answered right back as Michael Milne scored 16 seconds later. Iowa kept coming and took a 3-1 advantage less than a minute later on Luke Toporowski's goal.

Milne's empty-net tally capped the scoring for Iowa.

Keith Kinkaid (31 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Wallstedt (32 saves) earned the win for the Wild.

Chicago, which went 0-1-1-1 on the trip, dropped to 21-31-4-4 on the season while Iowa moved to 23-33-3-2.

Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.