Islanders Edge Phantoms, 2-1
March 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
ALLENTOWN, Penn. - Julien Gauthier scored for the third straight game and Ruslan Iskhakov recorded his team-leading 11th multi-point performance, guiding the Bridgeport Islanders (22-33-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 2-1 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-25-5-3) at PPL Center on Saturday.
Iskhakov's team-leading 17th goal at 13:30 of the second period proved to be the difference. It was also his team-best 44th point and fifth game winner. Between the pipes, Ken Appleby (8-9-0) made 24 saves.
It was Bridgeport's second straight win to end its five-game road trip. The Islanders improved to 2-1-0-1 in four games against the Phantoms this season.
The Islanders only produced three shots-on-goal in the opening period, but scored the lone tally at the 15:00 mark. Iskhakov advanced the puck to Gauthier on a delayed offside call and Gauthier skated to the Phantoms' left circle, pulled up, and snapped a heavy shot over goaltender Cal Petersen's (8-12-3) shoulder. It was his fourth goal in the last five games.
Lehigh Valley tied the game at 8:40 of the second when Adam Brooks and Tanner Laczynski orchestrated a give-and-go through the Islanders' slot. Brooks beat Appleby in tight for his fourth goal, and ninth point, in the last four games.
Bridgeport answered just 4:50 later when Matt Maggio connected a stretch pass with Iskhakov and the latter converted on a dart from the right circle with Gauthier driving the net. It was Maggio's first point in the last seven games.
The Islanders went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and did not receive a power-play opportunity for the first time this season. Bridgeport is 11 points behind Lehigh Valley for a playoff spot with 10 games remaining.
Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game homestand next Friday with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Charlotte Checkers at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders and Checkers then rematch on Saturday night. All of the action can be seen live via AHLTV.com or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
