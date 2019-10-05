Texas Stars Sign Conner Bleackley to Professional Try-Out
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center Conner Bleackley has been signed to a professional try-out contract with the organization.
Bleackley, 23, skated in the preseason with the Stars for one game and joined the Idaho Steelheads following the completion of the Stars training camp. The fourth-year pro played 57 games with the San Antonio Rampage last year and logged 16 points (5-11=16). The High River, Alberta native has played in 122 AHL games since made his pro debut with the Chicago Wolves. He also has recorded 55 points (26-29=55) in 54 career ECHL games.
The 6-foot forward formerly skated with the Red Deer Rebels from 2012 to 2016 and captained the team from 2013 to 2015. In 259 career WHL games, Bleackley recorded 183 points (80-103=183). In 2016, he was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the NHL Draft.
Texas hosts the Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tonight, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Conner Bleackley with the San Antonio Rampage
(San Antonio Rampage)
