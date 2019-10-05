Condors Open Season with 2-1 Win over San Diego
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-0-0) opened the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls (0-1-0) in front of 5,701 at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Josh Currie and RW Kailer Yamamoto each scored in the first period as G Shane Starrett stopped 27 of 28 in the win. Bakersfield hosts Ontario Saturday night to complete Opening Weekend.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (1st) off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 8:16; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (1st) found a loose puck in the slot and snapped it under the bar; Assists: Malone, Jones; Time of goal: 10:22; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 8 SECOND PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: RW Kiefer Sherwood (1st) off a failed clear swept in a loose puck; Assist: Sprong; Time of goal: 7:41; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 8, SD - 11 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 9, SD - 9 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Yamamoto (BAK) 3. Starrett (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SD - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SD - 28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-0-0; 28/27); SD - Stolarz (0-1-0; 28/26)
LW Kirill Maksimov and D Vincent Desharnais each made their professional debuts while D Evan Bouchard and C Ryan McLeod made their AHL regular season debuts
Bakersfield is 14-7-1 all-time in home openers (4-1-0 in the AHL)
Scratches: Jakob Stukel, Nolan Vesey
