P-Bruins Defeat Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0, in Season Opener
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA.. - The Providence Bruins opened the 2019-20 regular season with a 3-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Anders Bjork, Brendan Gaunce and Paul Carey scored for Providence and Max Legace recorded a 28-save shutout.
COACH'S QUOTE
"It was a first game," said Jay Leach, head coach of the Bruins. "The first game's always kind of an up-and-down affair. I thought Max was our best player and you need him to be in games like this. I thought we did some good things. I thought we skated, attacked and were able to execute on the power play in the third. However, we do have some work to do to clean some things up, like most teams do early on. Overall, I'm encouraged with the play and ready to get going on the season."
THOUGHTS FROM THE PLAYERS
Max Legace (28 saves, shutout)
"I felt great. It's obviously a huge win for the boys - first game of the year. I was a little nervous at the start, but it's like that every season. The guys did really well and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the year. Getting the win was my main goal, but getting the shutout is big. I'm really happy about that and just happy for the boys."
Paul Carey (1 goal, 4 shots)
"It was a real gutsy road win. Playing Lehigh is never an easy matchup. They're a veteran team with a lot of good players so that was a big win for us. Max played incredible in net. He made the saves we needed along with some saves that most goalies don't make. There's definitely room to improve for us, but overall I think it was pretty solid for the first game."
STATS
Seven Bruins (Bjork [1G, 1A], Carey [1G], Didier [1A], Gaunce [1A], Lantosi [1A], Steen [1A], Zboril [1A]) recorded at least one point for Providence on Saturday night.
Jakub Zboril led all skaters with a +2 rating.
Legace recorded 12 saves in the first period, nine in the second and seven in the third for his first shutout of the season.
Carey led all Providence skaters with four shots on goal.
Providence went one-for-three on the power play and five-for-five on the penalty kill.
NEXT GAME
The Bruins travel to Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.
