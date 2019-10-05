Game Day Preview: Senators at Marlies, October 5

The set-up

The Belleville Senators are officially back.

The Senators will get its third American Hockey League season underway in the Battle of Ontario as they make the drive up the 401 to face the Toronto Marlies.

Toronto hasn't missed the playoffs since 2010-11 while the Senators continue to seeks its first playoff appearance after last season's last day heartbreaker.

Roster notes

Belleville announced a 25-man opening night roster on Thursday and the Sens took all 25 players to Toronto for the opener, meaning five players will be healthy scratches this afternoon.

Marcus Hogberg is expected to start between the pipes for the Sens.

Previous history

Belleville won eight of 12 games against the Marlies last year and are 11-10-1-2 all-time in the Battle of Ontario. The Sens also boast an impressive 7-3-1-1 record away from home against Toronto.

Who to watch

Mike Carcone makes his Belleville debut against the team he played for last year. The Ajax, Ont., native had a career year in 2018-19 after registering 44 points (20 goals).

Ilderton, Ont., native Matt Read returns to his home province after signing an AHL deal with the Marlies after being released by the Maple Leafs. Read has 449 career NHL games to his name.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 3:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

