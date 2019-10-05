Coyotes Recall Raanta from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that goaltender Antti Raanta has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The club has also assigned goaltender Adin Hill to Tucson.

The 30-year-old Raanta has posted a 26-23-6 record with three shutouts, .925 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.37 goals against average (GAA) in 59 games over two seasons with the Coyotes. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Rauma, FI stopped all 19 shots against the Texas Stars in last night's 2-0 Roadrunners victory.

The 23-year-old Hill registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .901 SV% with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes last season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC posted a 16-15-4 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .906 SV% in 36 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19.

Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

