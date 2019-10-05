Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies return to action today to kick off the 2019-20 regular season. The Marlies host the Belleville Senators as the Battle of Ontario returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum for the first of 12 meetings between these North Division rivals.

The Senators had the Marlies' number last season, winning eight of their 12 meetings during the regular season series. Despite this success, the Senators narrowly missed the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs and will be hungry as they look to bounce back this season.

The Marlies are coming off a successful 2018-19 campaign that saw two series sweeps before they secured a spot in the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.

With such a revamped roster that boasts a lot of depth, building chemistry will be a key focus for the Marlies as the 2019-20 season gets underway and the team looks to find their groove. Some familiar faces in the lineup include Adam Brooks, Pierre Engvall and last year's leading scorer, Jeremy Bracco. Welcome additions include Matt Read, Kevin Gravel, Ben Harpur and Jordan Schmaltz who all bring recent NHL experience. Kasimir Kaskisuo and Joseph Woll will share duties between the pipes this season.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network, and fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Toronto Maple Leafs App.

