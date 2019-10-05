Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return to action today to kick off the 2019-20 regular season. The Marlies host the Belleville Senators as the Battle of Ontario returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum for the first of 12 meetings between these North Division rivals.
The Senators had the Marlies' number last season, winning eight of their 12 meetings during the regular season series. Despite this success, the Senators narrowly missed the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs and will be hungry as they look to bounce back this season.
The Marlies are coming off a successful 2018-19 campaign that saw two series sweeps before they secured a spot in the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual Calder Cup Champions, the Charlotte Checkers.
With such a revamped roster that boasts a lot of depth, building chemistry will be a key focus for the Marlies as the 2019-20 season gets underway and the team looks to find their groove. Some familiar faces in the lineup include Adam Brooks, Pierre Engvall and last year's leading scorer, Jeremy Bracco. Welcome additions include Matt Read, Kevin Gravel, Ben Harpur and Jordan Schmaltz who all bring recent NHL experience. Kasimir Kaskisuo and Joseph Woll will share duties between the pipes this season.
Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network, and fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the official Toronto Maple Leafs App.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
0-0-0-0 Overall Record 0-0-0-0
4-4-4-0 Head To Head (18-19) 8-2-1-1
- Streak -
- Goals For -
- Goals Against -
- Power Play Percentage -
- Penalty Kill Percentage -
- Leading Goal Scorer -
- Leading Points Scorer -
- Wins Leader -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2019
- Coyotes Recall Raanta from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Sens Rooks Ready for AHL Opener - Belleville Senators
- Texas Stars Sign Conner Bleackley to Professional Try-Out - Texas Stars
- Condors Home Tonight with the Futboleros and a Player Red Carpet - Bakersfield Condors
- Ben Thomson Agrees to AHL Deal - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Joel Hanley and Right Wing Joel L'Esperance from Texas - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers Begin Their 19th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Preview: Senators at Marlies, October 5 - Belleville Senators
- Petersen Blanks San Jose in Dominant Effort - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Shutout 5-0 in Season-Opener at Ontario - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Drop Opener to Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Open Season with 2-1 Win over San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Opener Goes South in Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Stun IceHogs in 3-2 Win on Opening Night - Iowa Wild
- Laval Rocket Drop Home Opener against the Monsters 3-2 - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Burned by Heat in 5-2 Season-Opening Loss - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Top Moose in Season Opener - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.