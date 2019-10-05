Petersen Blanks San Jose in Dominant Effort

The Ontario Reign got a 41-save shutout from goaltender Cal Petersen, in addition to goals from five different skaters, as they opened the season with a 5-0 win over San Jose on Opening Night.

Date: October 4, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (1-0-0-0)

SJ Record: (0-1-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 2 1 -- 5

SJ 0 0 0 -- 0

Shots PP

ONT 32 2/4

SJ 41 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Brett Sutter (ONT)

3. Mario Kempe (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (1-0-0)

L: Josef Korenar (0-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bakersfield - 7 PM @ Rabobank Arena

