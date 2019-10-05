Petersen Blanks San Jose in Dominant Effort
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got a 41-save shutout from goaltender Cal Petersen, in addition to goals from five different skaters, as they opened the season with a 5-0 win over San Jose on Opening Night.
Date: October 4, 2019
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ104PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (1-0-0-0)
SJ Record: (0-1-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 2 1 -- 5
SJ 0 0 0 -- 0
Shots PP
ONT 32 2/4
SJ 41 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Brett Sutter (ONT)
3. Mario Kempe (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (1-0-0)
L: Josef Korenar (0-1-0)
Next Game: Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bakersfield - 7 PM @ Rabobank Arena
