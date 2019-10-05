Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-1 Win over Rocket
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QUEBEC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 4-1 at Place Bell on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-0-0-0 and currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings with four points.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 2 -- - 4
LAV 0 0 1 -- - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
LAV 31 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen W 30 1 1-0-0
LAV Primeau L 29 2 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 2-0-0-0, 1st North Division
Laval Record: 0-2-0-0, 4th North Division
Quick Hits:
Cleveland is now 7-3-0-0 against Laval in franchise history following both wins this weekend. The Monsters and Rocket will meet six more times this season starting with Laval traveling to Cleveland at the beginning of November. Veini Vehvilainen made his North American debut Saturday afternoon stopping 30 shots to help lead the Monsters to a win. Eric Robinson broke the scoreless tie halfway through the second period followed by Zac Dalpe notching his first goal of the season on the power play. Dalpe and Markus Hannikainen both secured empty-net goals.
Next Game:
The Cleveland Monsters return to the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for their home opener Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the Syracuse Crunch. Follow the games with full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters celebrate with the bench
