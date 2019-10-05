Second Period Surge Lifts Comets to Opening Night Win
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Binghamton, NY - Two new Utica Comets scored in their debuts and many familiar faces picked up where they left off during a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Devils in the opening game of the season at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.
After the Comets had a goal disallowed at 6:26 of the opening frame, the Devils took the night's first lead with a bang-bang play in the attacking zone. After a shot was blocked near the blue line, the puck angled to Mikhail Maltsev, who sent it to Nathan Bastian across the ice for a one-time strike and the only goal of the first period.
The Comets took complete control in the second period, beginning just 1:23 into the session. Carter Camper was sprung in the high slot and took a shot that appeared to be stopped, but it leaked over the line and in, tying the game at one. Reid Boucher followed it up 53 seconds later and put the Comets ahead by finishing a tape-to-tape feed from Kole Lind.
The relentless pressure continued and Justin Bailey registered his first goal as a Comet at the 6:50 mark, cracking open a 3-1 lead for Utica. Bailey raced up the left wing side and called his own number on a two-on-one, slipping a wrist shot through the legs of Evan Cormier and in. That wasn't the end of Utica's second period domination, as Guillaume Brisebois added to the outburst by lifting a shot into the top corner of the goal from a Boucher delivery at 14:09 of the frame.
Binghamton got back on the board just after the midway point of the third period and cut into the Utica lead, as another backdoor play rewarded Josh Jacobs for his first of the year. With time winding down and Cormier on the bench for an extra attacker, the Devils inched to within one with a scramble in front of the goal that allowed Joey Anderson to score.
Utica withstood the late surge and slammed the door shut in the waning moments and capped off the road win.
Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F
Utica 0 4 0 4
Binghamton 1 0 2 3
Special Teams PP PK PIM
Utica 0/5 3/3 8
Binghamton 0/3 5/5 12
Goaltender (Team) MIN SA SV
McIntyre (UTI) 59:55 22 19
Cormier (BNG) 59:04 36 32
P TIME Team Goal Assist Assist Type Score
1 13:34 BNG N. Bastian M. Maltsev J. Melchiori ES 1-0 BNG
2 1:23 UTI C. Camper K. Lind O. Juolevi ES 1-1
2 2:16 UTI R. Boucher K. Lind L. Jasek ES 2-1 UTI
2 6:50 UTI J. Bailey C. Bancks - ES 3-1 UTI
2 14:09 UTI G. Brisebois R. Boucher K. Lind ES 4-1 UTI
3 10:49 BNG J. Jacobs M. McLeod - ES 4-2 UTI
3 18:14 BNG J. Anderson B. Seney C. Conner EA 4-3 UTI
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2019
- Sound Tigers Can't Match Springfield's Energy in Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Noesen Powers Penguins to 4-3 Win in Season Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- PPL Center Hits Sell out for Sixth Consecutive Home Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pack Rebound from Slow Start to Win Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Defeat Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0, in Season Opener - Providence Bruins
- Five Unanswered Goals Propel T-Birds to Opening Night Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Drop Opener to Pens, 4-3 - Hershey Bears
- Devils Comeback Falls Short against Comets, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers' Rally Attempt Falls Short in Opener - Charlotte Checkers
- Second Period Surge Lifts Comets to Opening Night Win - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Cleveland Completes Weekend Sweep of the Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Senators Drop Season Opener to Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-1 Win over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Raanta from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Sens Rooks Ready for AHL Opener - Belleville Senators
- Texas Stars Sign Conner Bleackley to Professional Try-Out - Texas Stars
- Condors Home Tonight with the Futboleros and a Player Red Carpet - Bakersfield Condors
- Ben Thomson Agrees to AHL Deal - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Joel Hanley and Right Wing Joel L'Esperance from Texas - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers Begin Their 19th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Preview: Senators at Marlies, October 5 - Belleville Senators
- Petersen Blanks San Jose in Dominant Effort - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Shutout 5-0 in Season-Opener at Ontario - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Drop Opener to Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Open Season with 2-1 Win over San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Opener Goes South in Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Stun IceHogs in 3-2 Win on Opening Night - Iowa Wild
- Laval Rocket Drop Home Opener against the Monsters 3-2 - Laval Rocket
- Eagles Burned by Heat in 5-2 Season-Opening Loss - Colorado Eagles
- Rampage Top Moose in Season Opener - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.