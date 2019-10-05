Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Isac Lundestrom from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lundestrom, 19 (11/6/99), earned two assists (0-2=2) in 15 games with the Ducks last season. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom became the third-youngest Ducks and youngest Anaheim forward to make his NHL debut in a 3-2 shootout win Oct. 8, 2018 vs. Detroit (18 years, 11 months, two days).
A native of Gallivare, Sweden, Lundestrom made his 2019-20 season debut with San Diego last night in Bakersfield, going scoreless. The 6-0, 187-pound forward has earned 0-6=6 points in 13 career AHL games with the Gulls.
