Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM

October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears open the 2019-20 regular season with their first of 12 meetings against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Bears will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Opening Night, and are 4-4-2-0 in the season's first game dating back to 2010-11.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (0-0-0-0)

October 5, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #1 | Giant Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (15), Mason Riley (79)

Linesmen: Kyle Flemington 55), Bob Goodman (90)

STARTING ON A HIGH NOTE:

The Bears will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Opening Night which dates back to Oct. 14, 2016. Last season, Hershey fell on Opening Night to the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, on Oct. 6, 2018 at Giant Center. The last time Hershey kicked off their season against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins was on Oct. 9, 2010. Current Bears assistant coach Patrick Wellar recorded an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pens at Mohegan Sun Arena. Hershey is 4-4-2-0 in their last 10 Home Openers.

DEBUT DAY:

Bears players projected to make their professional debut tonight are forward Brett Leason and defender Alex Alexeyev. Leason was selected in the 2nd round, 56th overall, in the most recent NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals in June. The 20-year-old power forward potted 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) in the WHL last season with the Prince Albert Raiders. Alexeyev joins the Chocolate and White after spending the last three seasons with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels. In 2018-19, the St. Petersburg, Russia native tallied 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 49 games. He was selected in the 1st round, 31st overall, by the Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft.

MOULSON'S BREWING:

Adding to Hershey's leadership core in 2019-20 is former NHL veteran Matt Moulson. Signed to a one-year, AHL contract by Hershey on Jul. 24, 2019, Moulson brings 955 professional games to the Chocolate and White and is entering his 14th pro season. His resume includes 650 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, and Buffalo Sabres. In the last two seasons, Moulson posted 108 points (46 goals, 62 assists) in 117 games with the Ontario Reign. In Ontario, Moulson was coached by Bears all-time penalty minutes leader and former assistant coach, Mike Stothers.

PESKY PENS:

Tonight marks the start of a 12-game season-series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 2018-19, the Chocolate and White handily won the season-series over the Pens, posting a 9-2-0-1 record in 12 meetings. In the last five years, Hershey holds a 27-24-8-1 record over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, including a 16-8-5-1 edge on home ice. Last season's leading point producer for the Bears in the season-series was Mike Sgarobssa, who enjoyed 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 12 games. Liam O'Brien also contributed six points (three goals, three assists), and Vitek Vanecek posted an astounding 7-1-1 record with a 2.18 goals against average and .924 save percentage against the Baby Pens.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.