Ben Thomson Agrees to AHL Deal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that Ben Thomson has agreed to terms on an AHL contact for the 2019-20 season.

Thomson, 26, played 53 games with the San Diego Gulls last season and recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 91 penalty minutes. Previously, the Orangeville, Ont. native spent each of his first four professional seasons in the New Jersey Devils organization. He made his NHL debut with New Jersey on Apr. 4, 2017 against Philadelphia and played three games with the Devils in 2016-17.

At the AHL level, the 6'3, 205-pound forward has 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 329 games with Binghamton and Albany. Thomson was initially selected by New Jersey in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Bring on the T-Birds: The Sound Tigers open their 19th AHL season tonight with a road matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Bridgeport's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

