Rampage Top Moose in Season Opener

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mike Vecchione and Nathan Walker both scored in their Rampage debuts and Ville Husso made 22 saves, as the San Antonio Rampage (1-0-0) earned a 2-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose (0-1-0) in their regular season opener at the AT&T Center on Friday.

The Rampage earned their third straight victory on Opening Day and improved to 10-4-0 all-time in season-openers at the AT&T Center.

Vecchione scored the first Rampage goal of the season at 8:58 of the first period with a power play marker. Holding the puck at the right circle, Vecchione looked to feed Jordan Nolan in front of the net. His pass ricocheted off the skate of Manitoba defenseman Cameron Schilling and past goaltender Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 Rampage lead.

At 4:38 of the second period, Walker extended the Rampage lead. Jake Dotchin fed Walker with a stretch pass through the neutral zone, sending the winger in alone for a wrist shot past Berdin to make it 2-0.

Schilling got the Moose on the board with 3.8 seconds left in the second period, beating Husso with a wrist shot from the high slot for his first goal of the season.

Husso made nine saves in the third period to lock down his first win of the season.

The Rampage continue their season-opening homestand on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Tucson Roadrunners to the AT&T Center for a 3 p.m. puck-drop. The game is available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (1); Walker (1)

Ville Husso: 22 saves on 23 shots

Power Play: 1-for-6

Penalty Kill: 0-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Nathan Walker - SA

2) Mike Vecchione - SA

3) Ville Husso - SA

