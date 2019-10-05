Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Joel Hanley and Right Wing Joel L'Esperance from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Joel Hanley and right wing Joel L'Esperance from the Texas Stars.

Hanley, 28, has skated in one game this season with Texas and has logged one shot on goal. He appeared in 16 NHL games with Dallas in 2018-19, recording two penalty minutes and nine shots on goal. During the 2018-19 campaign, he also tallied 28 points (8-2028) in 60 AHL contests with Texas. Among team defensemen last season, Hanley ranked first in goals (8), second in points (28) and third in assists (20). Over his career, he has logged six assists (0-66) in 38 NHL games with Dallas, Montreal and Arizona. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Keswick, Ontario was originally undrafted and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

L'Esperance, 24, has skated in one game in 2019-20 with Texas and has logged two shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with Dallas in 2018-19, tallying two goals (2-02) in 18 regular-season games. The forward also appeared in 54 AHL games with Texas last season and finished tied for fourth on the team with 45 points (30-1545). Among AHL rookies, ranked second in goals (30) and power play goals (13) and shared third in game-winning goals (5), pacing all Texas skaters in each category. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of Brighton, Mich. was signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas on July 1, 2018.

Texas hosts the Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tonight, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

