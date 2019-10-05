Senators Drop Season Opener to Toronto
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators dropped its season opener 4-1 to the Toronto Marlies Saturday night in Toronto.
The Senators had goals from Alex Formenton while Marcus Hogberg made 29 saves. Toronto's Egor Korshkov, Timothy Liljegren, Jordan Schmaltz and Pontus Aberg scored while Kasimir Kaskisuo turned away 30 shots.
It was a tale of power play goals for the Marlies in the first period as Korshkov scored his first regular season goal in North America after banging in a rebound at 4:17 on the man advantage.
The hosts doubled its lead at 12:32 through Liljegren who fired home a slapper from just above the left faceoff dot for a 2-0 lead.
Belleville had two power plays of their own in the period and came closest to scoring through Norris who couldn't beat Kaskisuo glove-side on a partial break.
The Sens took control of the second creating a number of chances, one that included Andreas Englund hitting the post, before they finally got on the board through Formenton's first career AHL goal.
After Mike Carcone had driven down the left wing he centered for a waiting Formenton who tipped the puck past Kaskisuo at 13:14 for the Sens' first goal of 2019-20.
Nick Paul had an opportunity to tie the game 51 seconds into the third as he was awarded a short-handed penalty shot but Kaskisuo got his stick down to keep Paul's effort out before it was Hogberg's turn to make a big-time save as as he stopped Adam Brooks on a breakaway.
The Marlies pushed its lead to 3-1 with 5:24 to play as on a delayed penalty Schmaltz used a high screen to beat Hogberg. Aberg buried an empty-netter at 17:38 to secure the win.
Belleville remains winless on opening night having lost its last two season openers.
The Senators return to the ice Friday night for their Opening Night presented by CAA Insurance against Binghamton.
Full details for an action-packed evening can be found.
Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
