PPL Center Hits Sell out for Sixth Consecutive Home Opener

October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-1-0-0) saw goalie J-F Berube save 21 of 24 shots, but fell to the Providence Bruins (1-0-0-0) on Saturday evening by a final score of 3-0 in front out of a sold out PPL Center crowd. The Phantoms fans have now helped sell out all six home openers in Lehigh Valley.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Providence Bruins kicked off their 2019-20 seasons on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms played a strong first period defensively, keeping the Bruins to just six shots while also bringing some physicality to the ice.

While the Phantoms did play strong defensively in the first, the Bruins were able to strike first on Saturday night when forward Anders Bjork fired a one-timer past Phantoms goaltender J-F Berube following a faceoff win by the Bruins. The Phantoms would answer back with intensity including a big hit from first-year Phantoms forward Matthew Strome and a tremendous scoring opportunity from fellow first-year Phantom Morgan Frost, who shot the puck between his legs but into the leg pad of the Bruins netminder.

The Phantoms would get a power play opportunity late in the first period and were able to get a few solid opportunities at the net but Lagace was able to keep the Phantoms scoreless in the first period, stopping all 12 Lehigh Valley shots.

Both teams would remain aggressive in the second period that saw the Phantoms add an additional nine shots to their total, giving them 21 through the first two periods. Lagace, however, would remain perfect through two periods of playing, stopping every shot the Phantoms threw at him.

In the third period, a power play midway through the period gave the Phantoms several opportunities to tie the game but were unable to do so as Lagace was able to keep the puck out of the net. The Bruins made it a two-goal lead with 7:50 remaining in the period, when forward Brendan Guance put one past Berube on a one-timer from the top of the right circle capitalizing on a power play opportunities for the Bruins. A few minutes later forward Paul Carey added to the Bruins lead, giving them a 3-0 lead with five minutes remaining in the third period. The Phantoms would make a push for a goal in the games final minutes but were unable to do so, as Lagace stayed perfect on the evening, stopping all of the Phantoms 28 shots.

3 Stars:

1 - Max Lagace (28 saves on 28 shots)

2 - Anders Bjork (1 G, 1 A)

3 - German Rubstov (6 shots)

Goals:

1st Period:

PRO: (13:28) Andjers Bjork (1) (Lantosi, Boril)

2nd Period:

None

3rd Period:

PRO: (12:10) Brendan Gaunce (1) (Didier, Bjork)

PRO: (14:59) Paul Carey (1) (Steen)

NEXT TIME OUT: The Phantoms will hit the ice once again next weekend for a pair of home games against Pennsylvania rivals, starting Friday Night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and concluding Saturday against the Hershey Bears.

