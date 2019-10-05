Opener Goes South in Texas

The Manitoba Moose (0-1-0-0) lost their 2019-20 season opener in a 2-1 decision to the San Antonio Rampage (1-0-0-0) on Friday night at AT&T Center.

The Moose were left shorthanded only 57 seconds into the game however Mikhail Berdin made six timely saves to keep the matchup scoreless. The Rampage ultimately were the first team to get on the board midway through the first period with a power play goal from Mike Vecchione assisted by Mitch Reinke and Jordan Nolan. There were plenty of opportunities for both teams to find the net in the first 20 minutes as seven penalties were called in the first period alone.

San Antonio scored another goal early in the second frame as Nathan Walker added to the Rampage lead making the score 2-0. The Moose were able to kill off back-to-back penalties midway through the second period in order to stay in the game. Nearing the end of the second frame the Moose showed no sign of backing down. With only four seconds left on the clock Cameron Schilling helped the Moose get within one finding the back of the net with helpers from Michael Spacek and Logan Shaw.

The intensity in the third period was amplified as the Moose were looking to tie the game. Logan Shaw led the Moose in shots (6) making a series of plays in the third period that gave the Moose opportunities to even the score. The Rampage tested Berdin with multiple shot attempts however the netminder denied them all. In the final minutes of the game the Moose pressed the attack with Berdin out of the net however were unable to score an equalizer with the final score remaining 2-1 in the Rampage victory.

Quick Hits

Attendance was announced at 7,194

Mikhail Berdin saved 33 shots on 35 attempts

Emile Poirier played in his 250th AHL game

Andrei Chibisov made his AHL debut in tonight's matchup What's Next?

The Moose head to Austin, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 5 to take on the Texas Stars.

