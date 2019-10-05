Heat Seek Weekend Sweep of Colorado

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Arena: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat seek their first 2-0 start since the 2016-17 season as they close out their weekend set against the Colorado Eagles with a Saturday night scrap in Loveland.

The Heat cruised to a win on Friday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead through two periods of play before holding off the Eagles' late rally attempt. Ten different players made their Stockton debuts in the contest, highlighted by first star of the night Artyom Zagidulin.

BIG SNAG ZAG

Zagidulin was stout for all 60 minutes between the pipes, turning away 28 of 30 shots faced in his first game in North America en route to earning first star of the night honors. The netminder signed with Calgary following an impressive season with the KHL's Metallurg Magnitogorsk in which he ran up a .924 Save Percentage and 1.16 Goals Against Average.

PK PERFECT, PLUS ONE

Stockton's penalty kill was a big factor in the win, going a perfect 8-for-8 on the night. The unit also struck for a shorthanded goal in the second frame, Buddy Robinson's first marker of the year. Stockton led the AHL in SHG a year ago with 17. Ryan Lomberg, who claimed four goals on the penalty kill during 2018-19, registered an assist on Robinson's shortie.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Byron Froese was named team captain prior to Friday's game, the fourth captain in Heat history. The newcomer lit the lamp in the second period, starting a three-goal onslaught in the second frame. His unassisted marker pushed Stockton to a 2-0 lead.

INSTANT IMPACT

A total of 10 players made their Stockton debuts on Friday, including Zagidulin, Froese, Zac Leslie, Justin Kirkland, Martin Pospisil, Brandon Davidson, Adam Ruzicka, Zac Rinaldo, Luke Philp and Alexander Yelesin. Six of those players made their way onto the scoresheet with Froese, Kirkland and Yelesin finding the back of the net and Leslie, Rinaldo and Ruzicka getting assists.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

The Heat continued their winning ways against the Colorado Eagles with last night's win, now 7-1-0-1 all-time against the newest member club of the American Hockey League. Within that mark is an impressive 4-1 record at the Budweiser Events Center. After the opening night victory, the Heat have won four in a row over the Eagles.

