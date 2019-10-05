Barracuda Shutout 5-0 in Season-Opener at Ontario

BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES

The San Jose Barracuda (0-1-0-0) opened up the 2019-20 season at the Toyota Arena in Ontario against the Reign (1-0-0-0) (Los Angeles Kings) on Friday night and fell 5-0 despite putting 41 shots on net

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (0-1-0) suffered his first loss of the season after giving up five goals on 32 shots

Cal Petersen picked up his first shutout in two seasons after stopping all 41 shots he faced

Joel Kellman, Noah Gregor, Jeremy Roy and Jayden Halbgewachs led San Jose with four shots on net

Ontario's Mario Kempe (0-2-2) and Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1-1-2) each recorded multi-point nights

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Ontario 2 2 1 5

San Jose 0 0 0 0

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 32 2 4 8

San Jose 41 0 4 8

