Barracuda Shutout 5-0 in Season-Opener at Ontario
October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
The San Jose Barracuda (0-1-0-0) opened up the 2019-20 season at the Toyota Arena in Ontario against the Reign (1-0-0-0) (Los Angeles Kings) on Friday night and fell 5-0 despite putting 41 shots on net
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (0-1-0) suffered his first loss of the season after giving up five goals on 32 shots
Cal Petersen picked up his first shutout in two seasons after stopping all 41 shots he faced
Joel Kellman, Noah Gregor, Jeremy Roy and Jayden Halbgewachs led San Jose with four shots on net
Ontario's Mario Kempe (0-2-2) and Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1-1-2) each recorded multi-point nights
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Ontario 2 2 1 5
San Jose 0 0 0 0
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Ontario 32 2 4 8
San Jose 41 0 4 8
