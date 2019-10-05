Condors Home Tonight with the Futboleros and a Player Red Carpet

October 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors conclude Opening Weekend on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). Be sure to arrive early for a Player Red Carpet and Party on the Plaza starting at 4:30 p.m. in front of the arena.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Arrive early as the players will hit the red carpet starting at 4:30 p.m. The Futboleros will perform pre-game and throughout the night, plus Condors scarves are just $5 tonight only. Opening Weekend is presented by Eyewitness News and 96.9 La Caliente. Head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 for Condors365 Members)

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef & Chicken Fajitas

Rice & Beans

Ensalada Fresca

Bunuelos

TAP ROOM

Chicken Fajita Tacos

Chips and Salsa

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with any ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Dmitri Samorukov and Cameron Hebig

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the first of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. In the AHL, the Condors are 23-16-2-1 against the Reign and 13-8-0-0 against Ontario at home. Last season, Bakersfield went 8-1-0-1 in 10 contests and have points in seven straight againt Ontario (6-0-1).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield improved to 4-1-0 in home openers in the AHL with a 2-1 win last night agaisnt San Diego. RW Josh Currie and RW Kailer Yamamoto scored two minutes apart in the first frame and that was all the offense the Condors would need. G Shane Starrett stopped 27 of 28 in his first start of the season.

Ontario blanked San Jose at home last night, 5-0, thanks to a 41-save shutout performance from Cal Petersen. Jaret Anderson-Dolan had two points (1g-1a) while Mario Kempe chipped in with two helpers. The Reign struck twice on the power play.

POWER DOWN

Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 3/3 last night including denying a 6-on-4 man advantage in the final minute of regulation to secure the opening night win.

CURRIE OFF AND RUNNING

RW Josh Currie opened the Condors scoring last night. He had a career-high 27 goals a season ago.

BENSON DISHING

LW Tyler Benson set up Currie's tally last night for his first assist of the season. He led all rookies last year with 55 helpers and finished eighth overall in the AHL scoring race.

CLOSE THE DOOR

A year after going 16-11-3-2 in one-goal games, the Condors were able to finish off a tight contest in the 2-1 win. The team was 30-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game last season.

CONDORS NOTES

D Evan Bouchard had eight points in eight Calder Cup Playoffs games last year. He had an assist in his first regular season game last night... RW Kailer Yamamoto was a teammate on the Spokane Chiefs of Reign F Jaret Anderson-Dolan... The Condors improved to 14-7-1 all-time in home openers... Bakersfield, who finished last season with three straight wins, have now won four in a row.

REIGN NOTES

RW Martin Frk, a new addition to the Reign lineup, scored last night in his Ontario debut. He won the 2017 Calder Cup with Grand Rapids... The Reign roster features former Condors d-man Ryan Stanton. The veteran d-man played 111 games over the past two seasons with Bakersfield.

TRANSACTIONS

10/4 - D Evan Bouchard assigned to Bakersfield

10/4 - D Ethan Bear recalled by Edmonton

10/4 - D William Lagesson recalled by Edmonton

10/2 - RW Sam Gagner assigned to Bakersfield

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.