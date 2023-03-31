Texas Earns Point Against San Jose To Clinch Playoff Spot

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, clinched a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs by earning a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Following the conclusion of a scoreless opening period, San Jose recorded the game's first goal 15:17 into the middle stanza short-handed when Tristen Robins ripped a wrist shot from the left circle past Scott Wedgewood to put the Barracuda up 1-0.

Ryan Shea buried the game-tying goal for Texas with 9:27 remaining in regulation when his shot from the left point soared through net-front traffic before sneaking behind Aaron Dell, which forced overtime in Cedar Park.

Derrick Pouliot's goal 48 seconds into the extra session gave San Jose a 2-1 win over Texas Friday night. However, by earning a point in the contest, the Stars secured their ninth playoff berth in franchise history.

Earning the win in goal, Aaron Dell stopped 22 of 23 shots. On the other end for the Stars, Wedgewood was handed an overtime loss after making 24 saves on 26 shots in his first game with Texas as part of a conditioning stint.

The Stars have now qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and nine times since the team's first season in 2009-10. Additionally, Texas has won its division twice (2012-13 and 2013-14), advanced to the Calder Cup Finals three times (2010, 2014 and 2018), and won the Calder Cup in 2014.

The Stars face-off against the Barracuda again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for the series finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

