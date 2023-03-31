Providence Bruins Recall Fedor Gordeev from Maine

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 31, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Fedor Gordeev from the Maine Mariners.

Gordeev, 24, skated in 61 games for the Mariners this season, posting 33 points on 12 goals and 21 assists. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound defenseman appeared in 69 games with the Iowa Heartlanders last season, tallying 22 points. The Omsk, Russia, native played seven career AHL games with the Iowa Wild, notching an assist.

Gordeev played five seasons in the OHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Flint Firebirds, and Guelph Storm. He was originally selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

