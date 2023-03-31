IceHogs and Rocket Tangle for Final Regular Season Contest

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs and Laval Rocket meet for the last time in the regular season at the BMO Center tonight for their fourth all-time head-to-head contest at 7 p.m. Rockford claimed a 2-1 shootout victory in the previous meeting this season between the two sides on Mar. 4 in Laval.

Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on the last $2 Bud Friday of the season tonight! The $2 beers include Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light and can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 30-24-5-4, 69 points (5th, Central Division)

Laval: 27-28-7-3, 64 points (6th, North Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp (23G, 22A) ranks fifth for Rockford with 45 points and is on a five-game point streak dating back to Mar. 15. Previously, Philp's longest point streak this season was four games from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13. The winger has bagged 12 multi-point performances this season, with his last coming on Mar. 22 against Manitoba in the form of a goal and an assist.

Laval is led by forward Anthony Richard (24G, 33A) who paces the Rocket in goals and points. Forward Peter Abbandonato (11G, 35A) leads the team in assists and ranks second for Laval with 46 points.

Last Game Highlights

The Rockford IceHogs suffered a 6-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canada Life Centre. Luke Philp tallied in the second period on the power play to put the Hogs on the board, and Isaak Phillips netted his fifth goal of the season late in the frame. Getting hit with the loss, Arvid Soderblom started the contest and turned in 14 saves on 18 shots. Jaxson Stauber stepped in the net in the second stanza and marked 18 saves on 20 shots.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced this week that the team has assigned forwards Buddy Robinson and Mike Hardman to the Rockford IceHogs. Robinson has appeared in seven games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also skated in 45 games with Rockford this year, registering 19 points (9G, 10A). Hardman has skated in eight games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also appeared in 49 games with Rockford this season, registering 16 points (4G, 12A). The forward has tallied five points (1G, 4A) in 37 career NHL games with Chicago from 2020-23. The Blackhawks also announced on Tuesday that the team has recalled defenseman Alex Vlasic from the Rockford IceHogs. Vlasic has appeared in 52 games with the IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 17 points (2G, 15A). He skated in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season, registering two points (1G, 1A). The defenseman notched his first NHL goal on April 20, 2022 at Arizona.

Phillips Fills Up

Defenseman Isaak Phillips notched his fifth goal of the campaign against Manitoba on Friday. With a career high 16 assists this season, Phillips is four points away from tying his career high of 25 points.

Philp Is Cookin'

Forward Luke Philp currently holds a five-game point streak and set a new career high 45 points after netting his 23rd goal of the season against the Moose on Friday night. The center ranks fourth among active Rockford skaters with 23 goals and 22 assists. Philp has registered seven points in his last five games including two multi-point contests against the Moose on Mar. 15 and Mar. 22. He also scored his 10th power play goal of the season on Friday against the Moose and now leads the IceHogs with tallies on the man advantage. In the last three games, Philp has bagged two power play goals-beating his previous record of seven with the Stockton Heat in the 2019-20 season.

200 Pro Points for Seney

With an assist two weeks ago against the Colorado Eagles, Brett Seney hit the 200-point plateau for his professional career. The London, Ontario native spent his first four pro seasons in the New Jersey Devils' organization with both New Jersey and Binghamton. After spending last season in the Toronto Maple Leafs' system, Seney has tied a career high with 19 goals this season with Rockford. The winger has also appeared in seven games with the Chicago Blackhawks and recorded one goal. Seney signed a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division with 69 points. Despite a 30-24-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Trailing the Iowa Wild's 72 points, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 13.

Pucks and Paws & Postgame Skate

As the playoff push continues, fans and their dogs can enjoy a game together! Join the IceHogs at the BMO Center on Sunday, April 2 for Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental. While Rockford takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 4:00 p.m., fans can bring their furry friend along with them! Admission is $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center. It's also the last Postgame Skate of the season with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center! Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.

Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary

The Rockford IceHogs will help kick off the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary Season during Sunday's game at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. During Sunday's game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Two Rockford Hockey Club jerseys will also be included in the Culver's Jersey Raffle during the game. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date. A limited number of commemorative co-branded IceHogs/Rockford Hockey Club T-shirts will also be available at Oink Outfitters throughout Sunday's game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Rockford Hockey Club. Click here for more information.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All times Central):

Sat., Mar. 4 at Laval, 2-1 SOW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 31 vs. Laval, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Rocket, All-Time

2-1-0-0

