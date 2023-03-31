Griffins Release Dylan St. Cyr and Charlie Curti from Tryouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday released goaltender Dylan St. Cyr from his amateur tryout and released defenseman Charlie Curti from his professional tryout.

St. Cyr made his professional debut tonight in a relief role against the Milwaukee Admirals, saving all seven shots in 31:26 of ice time. St. Cyr played his final collegiate season with the Michigan State Spartans in 2022-23, totaling a 17-18-2 record, a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage. In 2021-22, the 23-year-old notched a NCAA-best 1.16 GAA in 13 games at Quinnipiac University to go along with a 0.936 save percentage and a 10-2-1 ledger. St. Cyr, a Las Vegas native, also spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame and showed a combined 16-12-2 mark. He won back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles at Notre Dame from 2017-19. In 2017, the 5-foot-8 netminder was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team when he went 7-0 and paced the tournament with a 1.96 GAA for Team USA, en route to collecting a gold medal.

Curti made his AHL debut with the Griffins on March 22 versus the Chicago Wolves, recording an assist in the process. He will return to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) where he has appeared in 33 games and posted 22 points (7-15-22), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-23 rating. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 27-year-old amassed 23 points (2-21-23) in 35 outings for the Aalborg Pirates in the top professional league in Denmark. Throughout parts of three ECHL seasons (2019-21; 22-23), Curti has 23 goals, 46 assists and 56 penalty minutes in 144 contests. The Mound, Minn., native competed in four seasons at Yale University and totaled 37 points (9-28-37) in 110 appearances.

