P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack 5-0

Hartford, CT - The eight-game win streak came to a close as the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 on Friday night at the XL Center. Louis Domingue stopped all 25 shots he faced.

How It Happened

Zac Jones's wrist shot from the point on the power play was deflected by Ryan Carpenter above the crease and into the back of the net, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead with 2:17 left in the first period.

From the right corner, Tanner Fritz sent a pass out to the middle of the hash marks, where Anton Blidh one-timed it off the left post and across the goal line to give the Wolf Pack a 2-0 lead with two seconds remaining in the first period.

Carpenter dropped the puck back for Will Lockwood in the slot on a 3-on-2 rush, who slipped a shot under the goaltender's pads to give Hartford a 3-0 lead 3:20 into the third period.

From the top of the left circle, Blidh found Fritz cutting to the right post for a redirection goal 5:15 into the third period, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 4-0.

In the left circle, Jonny Brodzinski left the puck for Jake Leschyshyn at the hash marks, who fired a snapshot top shelf to give the Wolf Pack a 5-0 lead with 11:00 remaining in the third period.

Stats

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 24 of 29 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 1at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

