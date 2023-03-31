Eagles Sign Stienburg to ATO, Meyers Recalled by Avalanche
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Matthew Stienburg to an Amateur Tryout Agreement. In a separate transaction, forward Ben Meyers has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.
A third-round selection of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Stienburg recently concluded his senior season at Cornell University, serving as an alternate captain for the Big Red. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center generated 20 goals and 26 assists in 73 career NCAA contests, including a career-high 13 goals and 16 assists during the 2021-22 season. He helped lead Cornell to the 2019-20 ECAC Regular Season Championship and was named to the 2021-22 ECAC Second All-Star Team.
Meyers returns to the NHL, where he has already skated in 33 games this season with Colorado, notching one goal. The 24-year-old has posted five goals and 18 assists in 28 contests with the Eagles, including a nine-game point streak that was highlighted by a four-assist effort against San Jose on March 21st.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, April 1st at 7:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
