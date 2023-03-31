Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Weekend Opener

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a brief two-game homestand tonight as they open a weekend back-to-back at the XL Center against the Providence Bruins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the fifth and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center. They'll wrap up their season series in eight days on April 8th in Providence.

The Wolf Pack scored a 3-2 comeback victory in overtime in the last meeting between the foes on February 18th, stunning the visiting Bruins. Marc McLaughlin put the Bruins ahead 1-0 12:58 into the second period, converting on a powerplay for his tenth goal of the season. Jack Ahcan would make it 2-0 for the Bruins just 4:40 into the final stanza, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

Bobby Trivigno had other ideas, however. Trivigno sent a perfect pass to Karl Henriksson, who jammed home his fourth goal of the season at 7:20. Hartford then tied the game at 10:11 when Trivigno lit the lamp himself for the seventh time on the season. In overtime, Jonny Brodzinski made quick work of the Bruins, snapping home the game-winner just 17 seconds in on the first shot of overtime.

The Wolf Pack are 4-3-1-0 in eight prior meetings with the Bruins this season, while the Bruins are 4-1-3-0 head-to-head with the Wolf Pack.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their second straight game on Wednesday night, scoring four unanswered goals to beat the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 at the XL Center. Paul Thompson opened the scoring 13:07 in, giving the Isles an early lead, but Louis Domingue would slam the door shut from there. Brodzinski tied the tilt 2:10 into the second, snapping a shot over Cory Schneider's glove on a two-on-one.

Hartford took the lead for good on the powerplay at 9:49, as Jake Leschyshyn beat Schneider on the short side. The lead was extended at 17:02 when Henriksson tipped home a point shot from Brandon Scanlin. Brodzinski hit the 20-goal mark at 17:57 of the third period, hitting the empty net to cement the victory.

The win pushed Hartford one point ahead of Bridgeport for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

Brodzinski leads the Wolf Pack in points with 43 (20 g, 23 a) in 41 games. Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with 24.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins won their eighth straight game on Wednesday night, knocking off the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 in the shootout. Trailing 2-1 through forty minutes of play, the Bruins found the equalizer 4:51 into the final frame when Luke Toporowski scored his 13th goal of the season.

Valtteri Puustinen needed less than a minute to put the Penguins back in front, however, scoring his second goal of the night and 23rd of the season at 5:43 to make it 3-2. Again, the Bruins responded as Fabian Lysell scored at 9:05 to force overtime. After OT solved nothing, the sides headed to a shootout, where Lysell scored in the first round for Providence. Brandon Bussi stopped all three Penguins to preserve the win.

Rookie Georgii Merkulov leads the Bruins in scoring with 51 points (23 g, 28 a) in 59 games. His 23 goals also lead the Bruins in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back set tomorrow night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when the Wolf Pack host the Toronto Marlies for the only time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

