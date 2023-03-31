Dallas Loans Scott Wedgewood to Texas on Conditioning Assignment
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Scott Wedgewood to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on a conditioning assignment.
Wedgewood, 30, is 7-8-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in 18 appearances with Dallas this season. He won three consecutive starts from Nov. 1-5 and earned a 34-save shutout on Jan. 19 at LA (4-0 W).
Acquired from Arizona for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on March 20, 2022, Wedgewood has a 10-9-6 record, 2.95 GAA, .913 SV% and two shutouts in 26 appearances with Dallas. In 95 career appearances, the Brampton, Ontario native is 30-41-17 with a 3.07 GAA, .907 SV% and six shutouts with New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas.
