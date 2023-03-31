Dallas Loans Scott Wedgewood to Texas on Conditioning Assignment

March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Goaltender Scott Wedgewood with the Dallas Stars

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars) Goaltender Scott Wedgewood with the Dallas Stars(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Scott Wedgewood to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on a conditioning assignment.

Wedgewood, 30, is 7-8-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in 18 appearances with Dallas this season. He won three consecutive starts from Nov. 1-5 and earned a 34-save shutout on Jan. 19 at LA (4-0 W).

Acquired from Arizona for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on March 20, 2022, Wedgewood has a 10-9-6 record, 2.95 GAA, .913 SV% and two shutouts in 26 appearances with Dallas. In 95 career appearances, the Brampton, Ontario native is 30-41-17 with a 3.07 GAA, .907 SV% and six shutouts with New Jersey, Arizona and Dallas.

2023-24 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.