Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed goaltender Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout.

St. Cyr joined the Griffins last Friday but did not see any game time over two games and was released from his first ATO on Tuesday. St. Cyr played his final collegiate season with the Michigan State Spartans in 2022-23, totaling a 17-18-2 record, a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.915 save percentage. In 2021-22, the 23-year-old notched a NCAA-best 1.16 GAA in 13 games at Quinnipiac University to go along with a 0.936 save percentage and a 10-2-1 ledger. St. Cyr, a Las Vegas native, also spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame and showed a combined 16-12-2 mark. He won back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles at Notre Dame from 2017-19. In 2017, the 5-foot-8 netminder was named to the World Junior Championship All-Star Team when he went 7-0 and paced the tournament with a 1.96 GAA for Team USA, en route to collecting a gold medal. St. Cyr's mother is Manon Rheaume, who competed in two ECHL seasons and two IHL campaigns from 1992-95. She also won a silver medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics for Team Canada in Nagano, Japan, amassing a 2-1 mark and a tournament-best 1.15 GAA.

