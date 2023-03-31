Game #66 - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







7:00 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Referees: Cody Beach (45) Stephen Hiff (56)

Linespersons: Nikolaus Diehr (31) Brett Martin (37)

The 30-29-6-0 Tucson Roadrunners open a two-game set with the Bakersfield Condors Friday night from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The pair of games against the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers represent the final two matchups of the year between the Roadrunners and Condors, with Tucson possessing a 4-2 advantage in the season series entering the weekend. The Roadrunners are seeking their fourth-straight victory to open their six-game road trip, with wins in five of their last six contests overall. Meanwhile, Bakersfield returns home after a three-game road trip that included series split over the weekend against the San Jose Barracuda and a 5-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Wednesday.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners are coming off of a 46-shot effort against the Gulls in San Diego on Wednesday, one away from matching their season high of 47 from December 9 against Ontario. Tucson has totaled 34 and 35 shots over their first two games in Bakersfield this season for an average of 34.5 shots per-game, which would lead the American Hockey League. Forward Mike Carcone led the Roadrunners in shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime victory over San Diego with seven, his eighth game this season recording at least seven shots on goal. Carcone leads the American Hockey League in total shots this year with 236, and his six points (1g 5a) in as many outings against Bakersfield are tied with forward J.S. Dea for the most on the active roster.

2) Tucson has earned three-straight comeback wins to open their current six-game road trip, including consecutive overtime victories against the Colorado Eagles and San Diego Gulls on Sunday and Wednesday. In their last road win against the Condors on January 14, the Roadrunners overcame back-to-back two-goal deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 to force a shootout before winning by a final score of 4-3. Forwards Adam Cracknell and Mike Carcone both scored in the shootout for Tucson while current Arizona Coyotes netminder Ivan Prosvetov stopped two of the three attempts faced for his fifth career AHL shootout victory. In all, the Roadrunners are 3-0 when going to a shootout this year as the only team in the American Hockey League without a shootout loss.

3) The number of Roadrunners players entering the weekend series against Bakersfield on point streaks of three games or more. Forward Jan Jenik has totaled six points (2g 4a) in two outings on the trip with an overall five-game scoring streak dating back to December 13 to lead the team. Meanwhile, Adam Cracknell (2g 4a), Mike Carcone (3g 4a) and Steven Kampfer (2g 2a) have each recorded a point in three-straight matchups to start Tucson's road trip. Carcone's three consecutive multiple-point performances is tied for his season best mark that he first set over a three-game stretch from January 25 to 29, with Tucson winning all three games during both streaks. Carcone also leads the Roadrunners with five goals and seven assists for 12 total points across 11 appearances in the month of March, retaking the AHL scoring lead in the process with 77 points (30g 47a).

What's The Word?

"It's been a good start for us, we're trying to build some momentum toward the end of the year here. There are some things to work on and get focused on for Bakersfield [this weekend]."

Roadrunners defenseman Steven Kampfer on Tucson opening their current six-game road trip with three consecutive come-from-behind victories. Kampfer secured the second-straight overtime win for the Roadrunners with his game-winning goal on Wednesday in San Diego.

Number to Know

5 - Wednesday's first period between the Roadrunners and San Diego Gulls featured a combined five goals, the most in an opening frame between Tucson and their opponent since a 6-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on January 28 and tied for the third-most on the season. Tucson previously went up 6-1 against the San Diego Gulls on December 17, while also combining for six goals with the Milwaukee Admirals on January 10. The Roadrunners have scored in all six first periods against the Condors this season, as well as in five of the six total frames over their first two outings from Bakersfield on the year. Tucson has posted a pair of two-goal first periods as part of their active three-game winning streak entering Friday's series opener with the Condors. Tucson has a 12-2-4-0 record this season when leading after the opening 20 minutes of play, as well as a 13-2-2-0 mark when scoring two goals in the first period.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Mechanics Bank Arena.

