Comets Sign Filmon to Amateur Try-Out Contract

March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Josh Filmon, New Jersey's sixth-round draft pick, 166th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season. He has also signed an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement with New Jersey's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Utica and will report to the Comets today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Filmon, 19, completed his third season with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, and led the team with 75 points and 47 goals, appearing in 64 games this season. The lefthanded shot was named an alternate captain for Swift Current this season, and his 47 goals were tied for fourth in the WHL. Filmon scored six goals in a single game played (Dec. 16, 2022, vs Edm. Oil Kings), and became the seventh player in WHL history with a six-goal night.

The 6'3", 165 lbs. forward totaled 72 goals and 50 assists for 122 points in 148 career regular-season games with Swift Current since 2020-21. Swift Current drafted Filmon with the 67th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft.

Born on March 18, 2004, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Filmon was New Jersey's seventh player selected in the 2022 NHL Draft. In Dec. 2022, he made his first national team, representing Canada at the 2022 U18 World Junior Championship.

The Comets next game will be tonight against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. Visit uticacomets.com for more information.

