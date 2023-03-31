New York Islanders Sign Fulp and Mitchell

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell have agreed to terms on two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) entry-level contracts beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Fulp, 23, spent the past three seasons with Western Michigan University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), recording 38 points (four goals, 34 assists) in 94 games. This season, the 6'3, 210-pound defenseman served as an assistant captain and helped the Broncos reach the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season. He was nominated for Defensive Defenseman of the Year in the NCHC.

Prior to joining Western Michigan, the Westfield, Indiana native spent three seasons (2017-2020) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He recorded 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 132 games with Dubuque, and served as captain of the Fighting Saints in 2019-20.

Mitchell, 23, completed his fourth and final season at Cornell University earlier this month, setting collegiate career highs in goals (6), points (19) and games played (34) while serving as team captain. The 6'3, 200-pound defenseman matched his career high in assists (13). Mitchell had 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 95 career games with the Big Red and helped Cornell win the 2019-20 ECAC regular-season championship as a freshman.

A native of South Lyon, Michigan, Mitchell played three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Omaha Lancers from 2016-19. Mitchell scored 49 points (nine goals, 40 assists) in 152 games.

