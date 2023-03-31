Ludwinski Remains out with Ankle Injury
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Paul Ludwinski is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain that he sustained while playing with the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL.
Ludwinski, 18, registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 47 games with the Frontenacs this season. On Mar. 25, the forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins next season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign. On Wednesday, Ludwinski signed an amateur tryout contract with the IceHogs.
The IceHogs play tonight at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.
Images from this story
|
Forward Paul Ludwinski with the Kingston Frontenacs
